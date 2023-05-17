0 || 7

Michael Douglas receives the honorary Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Photo Credit: Reuters

By Team Lounge
Published May 17, 2023

Mint Lounge

Helen Mirren at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry'

1 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Jury president Ruben Ostlund with jury member Brie Larson

2 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Fans wait outside to watch celebrities arriving for the opening ceremony 

3 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Farhana Bodi upon arrival at the opening ceremony

4 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Malian director Souleymane Cisse poses on the sidelines of the 76th Cannes Film Festival

5 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Jury member Julia Ducournau after a press conference

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

Uma Thurman greets a friend at the opening ceremony

7 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

