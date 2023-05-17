0 || 7
Michael Douglas receives the honorary Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Team Lounge
Published May 17, 2023
Mint Lounge
Helen Mirren at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry'
Jury president Ruben Ostlund with jury member Brie Larson
Fans wait outside to watch celebrities arriving for the opening ceremony
Farhana Bodi upon arrival at the opening ceremony
Malian director Souleymane Cisse poses on the sidelines of the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Jury member Julia Ducournau after a press conference
Uma Thurman greets a friend at the opening ceremony
