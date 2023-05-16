0 || 7
The 76th Cannes Film Festival, starts today and will run till 20 May. Here are 7 films you must watch
Photo Credit: Official poster featuring Catherine Deneuve by Jack Garofalo/AFP
Team Lounge
Published May 16, 2023
Mint Lounge
Jeanne Du Barry, which opens the festival, is a biographical drama written, directed and produced by Maïwenn and starring herself
Photo Credit: impawards.com/Wikimedia Commons
Wes Anderson's Asteroid City has an all-star cast with Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie
Photo Credit: Twitter/@AsteroidCity
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the last instalment of the franchise, directed by James Mangold and starring Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianaJones
Firebrand, directed by Karim Aïnouz, and starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, is competing for the Palme d'Or
Photo Credit: AP
Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal, is slated for a midnight screening
Photo Credit: Twitter/@anuragkashyap72
Killers of the Flower Moon directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, focuses on the murders of Native Americans in the 1920s
Photo Credit: Courtesy IMDB
L’Ete Dernier (Last Summer) directed by Catherine Breillat tackles the issue of child abuse
Photo Credit: Courtesy IMDB