Fitness enthusiasts often claim that coffee improves their performance. But is that true? 

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jessica Lewis

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 20, 2023

Mint Lounge

Coffee is a popular pre-workout fuel for runners, cyclists, endurance athletes and gym enthusiasts

Photo Credit: iStock

Caffeine improves mood and cognitive performance among those who drink less compared to those who drink more

Photo Credit: iStock

The timing of drinking coffee plays a big role in determining whether you  benefit from it during your workout

Photo Credit: iStock

The impact of coffee is greater for men than women, and the effects kick in within 10 minutes

Photo Credit: iStock

Coffee could have some negative side effects, including anxiety, restlessness, headaches and insomnia

Photo Credit: iStock

A December 2020 study found that coffee with 3mg/kg of caffeine improved performance during a 5km time-trial for amateur cyclists

Photo Credit: iStock

Caffeine tends to make one feel that one is performing better

Photo Credit: iStock

