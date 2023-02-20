0 || 7
Fitness enthusiasts often claim that coffee improves their performance. But is that true?
Coffee is a popular pre-workout fuel for runners, cyclists, endurance athletes and gym enthusiasts
Caffeine improves mood and cognitive performance among those who drink less compared to those who drink more
The timing of drinking coffee plays a big role in determining whether you benefit from it during your workout
The impact of coffee is greater for men than women, and the effects kick in within 10 minutes
Coffee could have some negative side effects, including anxiety, restlessness, headaches and insomnia
A December 2020 study found that coffee with 3mg/kg of caffeine improved performance during a 5km time-trial for amateur cyclists
Caffeine tends to make one feel that one is performing better
