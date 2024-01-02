0 || 7
a road trip on the US395, nicknamed El Camino Sierra
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jan 02, 2024
Mint Lounge
The Sierra highway connects Los Angeles with Lake Tahoe along the eastern edge of California
1 || 7
A ribbon of black wrapped along the Sierra Nevada Mountains, it makes its way past ice-sculpted granite massifs and glacial lakes
2 || 7
The glassy clear blue lakes are ideal for kayaking, fishing or stand-up paddle boarding
3 || 7
The rugged Silver Canyon Road leads over a mountain pass to the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest
4 || 7
The weather can turn in an instant from sunny to snowy on the Silver Canyon Road
5 || 7
And the weather can turn again, making the arduous adventure of a few hours ago seem like a hallucination
6 || 7
Click here
South Lake Tahoe has many secluded beaches for paddling, canoeing and kayaking
7 || 7