0 || 5

5 iconic cafes in Pune to try this week 

Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge

web stories

By Swamini Narkar
Published Mar 13, 2023

Mint Lounge

Pagdandi Cafe in Baner is a cozy spot to read and enjoy coffee

1 || 5

Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge

Vohuman Cafe on Dhole Patil Road is a must visit for egg-lovers  

2 || 5

Photo Credit: Courtesy Zomato Reviews

Cafe Durga, with multiple branches, is known for its cold coffee

3 || 5

Photo Credit: Courtesy Zomato Reviews

Cafe Goodluck in Deccan is best known for kheema pav

4 || 5

Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge

Cafe Marz-o-rin in Camp is one of Pune's oldest cafes

5 || 5

Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge

 Click here