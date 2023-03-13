0 || 5
5 iconic cafes in Pune to try this week
Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge
By
Swamini Narkar
Published Mar 13, 2023
Mint Lounge
Pagdandi Cafe in Baner is a cozy spot to read and enjoy coffee
1 || 5
Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge
Vohuman Cafe on Dhole Patil Road is a must visit for egg-lovers
2 || 5
Photo Credit: Courtesy Zomato Reviews
Cafe Durga, with multiple branches, is known for its cold coffee
3 || 5
Photo Credit: Courtesy Zomato Reviews
Cafe Goodluck in Deccan is best known for kheema pav
4 || 5
Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge
Cafe Marz-o-rin in Camp is one of Pune's oldest cafes
5 || 5
Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge