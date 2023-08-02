0 || 7
The 2023 Booker Prize longlist is a mix of original and thrilling new voices
Photo Credit: thebookerprizes.com
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Aug 02, 2023
Mint Lounge
The 13 books include 4 debut novelists and 10 authors recognised by the prize for the first time
1 || 7
Western Lane by London-based Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo is one of the books by a debut author
2 || 7
Ayobami Adebayo’s A Spell of Good Things is an examination of class and desire in modern-day Nigeria
3 || 7
The 13 books chosen by this year’s judges are all linked by the quality of their storytelling
4 || 7
Written from the perspective of an autistic mother, All the Little Bird-Hearts is a poetic debut
5 || 7
The winner will be announced on 26 November 26 in London
6 || 7
Click here
The winner receives £50,000 and a trophy named 'Iris'
7 || 7