The 2023 Booker Prize longlist is a mix of original and thrilling new voices

Photo Credit: thebookerprizes.com

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 02, 2023

Mint Lounge

 The 13 books include 4 debut novelists and 10 authors recognised by the prize for the first time

Western Lane by London-based Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo is one of the books by a debut author 

Ayobami Adebayo’s A Spell of Good Things is an examination of class and desire in modern-day Nigeria

The 13 books chosen by this year’s judges are all linked by the quality of their storytelling

Written from the perspective of an autistic mother, All the Little Bird-Hearts is a poetic debut

The winner will be announced on 26 November 26 in London

The winner receives £50,000 and a trophy named 'Iris'

