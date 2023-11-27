0 || 7
From a vegan cookbook to a memoir of growing up in Aligarh, seven books to add to your reading list
The Indian Vegan by Sonal Ved
With recipes from across the country, this book provides an Indian view of being vegan
Adman Madman by Prahlad Kakar
India's best known ad filmmaker reflects on his 50-year career in Indian advertising
The Assamese by Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty
It delves into the culture, beliefs, food and practices of Assam
His Majesty’s Headhunters by Mmhonlümo Kikon
An account of the siege of Kohima, when Naga warriors decided the outcome of a WWII battle
When Fairyland Lost Its Magic by Bijal Vachharajani and Rajiv Eipe
Fairy tales re-told for a world racked by climate change
Fire on the Ganges by Radhika Iyengar
A deeply reported and moving account of the communities that cremate bodies
City on Fire by Zeyad Masroor Khan
A memoir of growing up in Aligarh, amongst riots and religious violence
