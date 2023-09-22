0 || 7
Six English novels have been shortlisted for the £50,000 Booker Prize
None of the six writers have been shortlisted for the Booker Prize before. The shortlist was announced in London on Thursday.
In Paul Murray's The Bee Sting, financial problems and dark secrets threaten to shatter an entire family
Chetna Maroo’s Western Lane is about grief and sisterhood as 3 women comes to terms with the death of their mother
In Prophet Song, Paul Lynch writes of the struggles of a family after the father is imprisoned as Ireland slides into totalitarianism
In This Other Eden, Paul Harding describes the crisis mixed-race families face when white settlers arrive
Jamacian American Escoffery’s If I Survive You follows a Jamaican family making a new life in Miami
In Bernstein’s Study for Obedience, a sister moves in with her ailing brother and becomes a caregiver
