Get up, stand up for Bob Marley, celebrate Valentine’s week with ‘Love Storiyaan’, and other titles to watch
Team Lounge
Published Feb 16, 2024
Mint Lounge
THE NEW LOOK (Apple TV+)
A series that explores the lives and decisions of Parisian designers during World War II
MOONSTRUCK (Amazon Prime)
Norman Jewison’s 1987 romance starring Cher and Nicolas Cage is swoonworthy
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE (In theatres)
This film looks at the Marley’s messianic fame, his politics and his personal relationships
ADIEU PHILIPPINE (MUBI)
This 1962 film is one of the deep cuts of the French New Wave, looking at the love life of Michel, a Parisian called up to serve in the Algerian War
HOUSE OF NINJAS (Netflix)
This new action series is a modern take on the traditional ninja narrative
LOVE STORIYAAN (Amazon Prime)
Based on the Instagram account India Love Project, this docuseries looks at six romantic relationships
DUNKI (Netflix)
Shah Rukh Khan's latest film comes to streaming
