The list of the World’s 50 Best Vineyards 2023 was released last week

Photo Credit: File photo/iStock

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 17, 2023

Mint Lounge

1. Catena Zapata Mendoza, Argentina Known for its fine Malbec grape

2. Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, Rioja, Spain Founded in 1858, this is where the first ever Rioja wines were bottled

3. VIK Cachapoal Valley, Chile A unique winery set in 4,300 hectares in Chile's Millahue Valley

4. Creation Walker Bay, South Africa A cool climate ideal for producing fresh, refined Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs

5. Château Smith Haut Lafitte Bordeaux, France This quintessential Bordeaux winery is a luxury destination

6. Bodega Garzón Maldonado, Uruguay Tannat is the standout grape, of Uruguay and Bodega Garzón

7. Montes, Colchagua Valley, Chile Known for high-end Chilean wine, especially Syrah

