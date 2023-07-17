0 || 7
The list of the World’s 50 Best Vineyards 2023 was released last week
Photo Credit: File photo/iStock
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jul 17, 2023
Mint Lounge
1. Catena Zapata
Mendoza, Argentina
Known for its fine Malbec grape
1 || 7
2. Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, Rioja, Spain
Founded in 1858, this is where the first ever Rioja wines were bottled
2 || 7
3. VIK
Cachapoal Valley, Chile
A unique winery set in 4,300 hectares in Chile's Millahue Valley
3 || 7
4. Creation
Walker Bay, South Africa
A cool climate ideal for producing fresh, refined Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs
4 || 7
5. Château Smith Haut Lafitte
Bordeaux, France
This quintessential Bordeaux winery is a luxury destination
5 || 7
6. Bodega Garzón
Maldonado, Uruguay
Tannat is the standout grape, of Uruguay and Bodega Garzón
6 || 7
Click here
7. Montes, Colchagua Valley, Chile
Known for high-end Chilean wine, especially Syrah
7 || 7