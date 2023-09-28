0 || 7
A new study shows that exercising in the morning is ideal for maintaining or losing weight
Team Lounge
Published Sep 28, 2023
Mint Lounge
While most people focus on the duration, type and frequency of workouts, the time also matters
Exercising between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. is ideal for those who are looking to maintain or lose weight
Movement during these hours improves the association between daily moderate to vigorous physical activity and obesity prevention
Researchers have found that morning exercisers had a lower body mass index and waist circumference
Further, the morning workout group exercised less and spent more time sedentary than the other groups
The researchers analysed data from 5,285 people engaged in moderate to vigorous physical activity in the morning, midday, and evening
Morning exercise could be a crucial factor in preventing obesity
