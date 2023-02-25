0 || 7

Stretching done right can have numerous benefits on your physique and flexibility

Deep overloaded stretching is an obscure but very effective training technique

This isn’t a new practice, but it is not easy and that is probably why it has not caught on

Fitness experts, especially bodybuilders, suggest overloaded stretching as a major building block for muscle size and strength

It involves placing the targeted muscle in a deep stretch with the use of manual resistance or weights

Overloaded stretches can be done as separate static exercises or as part of regular exercise

The right stretches stimulate muscle-building hormones in your muscles

It can even stretch the dense fascia tissue surrounding your muscles so they have more room to grow

