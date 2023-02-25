0 || 7
Stretching done right can have numerous benefits on your physique and flexibility
Team Lounge
Published Feb 25, 2023
Mint Lounge
Deep overloaded stretching is an obscure but very effective training technique
1 || 7
This isn’t a new practice, but it is not easy and that is probably why it has not caught on
2 || 7
Fitness experts, especially bodybuilders, suggest overloaded stretching as a major building block for muscle size and strength
3 || 7
It involves placing the targeted muscle in a deep stretch with the use of manual resistance or weights
4 || 7
Overloaded stretches can be done as separate static exercises or as part of regular exercise
5 || 7
The right stretches stimulate muscle-building hormones in your muscles
6 || 7
It can even stretch the dense fascia tissue surrounding your muscles so they have more room to grow
7 || 7
