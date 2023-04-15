0 || 7
Choose your smartwatch according to the specific fitness metrics you want to track
Here are 6 powerful smartwatches that can track everything from body composition to blood oxygen levels
Apple Watch Series 6
One of the most advanced smartwatches that monitors heart rate, sleep and new workouts
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Has a BioActive Sensor, to measure ECG, blood pressure, fat percentage, muscle and body water
Fitbit Versa 3
The Daily Readiness Score function indicates if you are ready for a workout or if you need recovery
Playfit Slim
A budget-friendly smartwatch with 1.28-inch IPS LCD screen, IP67 water resistance, 24 exercise modes
Garmin Venu SQ
It tracks your body's energy levels to identify the best times to work out and rest
Amazfit GTS 2
A sleek smartwatch with high-precision biological tracking sensor
