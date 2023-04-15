0 || 7

Choose your smartwatch according to the specific fitness metrics you want to track

By Team Lounge
Published Apr 15, 2023

Here are 6 powerful smartwatches that can track everything from body composition to blood oxygen levels

Apple Watch Series 6 One of the most advanced smartwatches that monitors heart rate, sleep and new workouts

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Has a BioActive Sensor, to measure ECG, blood pressure, fat percentage, muscle and body water

Fitbit Versa 3 The Daily Readiness Score function indicates if you are ready for a workout or if you need recovery

Playfit Slim A budget-friendly smartwatch with 1.28-inch IPS LCD screen, IP67 water resistance, 24 exercise modes

Garmin Venu SQ It tracks your body's energy levels to identify the best times to work out and rest

Amazfit GTS 2 A sleek smartwatch with high-precision biological tracking sensor

