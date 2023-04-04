0 || 7

The scapula or shoulder blades are an anatomical marvel as they work with joints and muscles to provide a range of motion for the shoulders

The muscles around the scapula are worked throughout the day, making it important to strengthen them

Having a strong, stable and well moving scapula is important for basketball, swimming and any overhead lifting

You need to look after your shoulders, and you can do so by adding shoulder blade exercises to your existing workout

The muscles around the scapula include serratus anterior, rotator cuffs and trapezius muscles, which are already involved in many exercises

So all you need to do is to add a few extra moves to an existing exercise, and your shoulders will be happy

The simplest scapula add-on is the push-up plus, a variation of the scapular pushup

To learn how to do exercises for your shoulders, click the link below

