The scapula or shoulder blades are an anatomical marvel as they work with joints and muscles to provide a range of motion for the shoulders
Published Apr 04, 2023
The muscles around the scapula are worked throughout the day, making it important to strengthen them
Having a strong, stable and well moving scapula is important for basketball, swimming and any overhead lifting
You need to look after your shoulders, and you can do so by adding shoulder blade exercises to your existing workout
The muscles around the scapula include serratus anterior, rotator cuffs and trapezius muscles, which are already involved in many exercises
So all you need to do is to add a few extra moves to an existing exercise, and your shoulders will be happy
The simplest scapula add-on is the push-up plus, a variation of the scapular pushup
