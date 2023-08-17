0 || 8
Once you've visited Amritsar's serene Golden Temple, be sure to try authentic Amritsari food
Amritsar is an iconic food destination known for its lassi, kulchas, parathas and more
Make time to eat at the Golden Temple langar, where the food is wholesome and delicious
There is a range of sweet and savory foods for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians in the lanes beyond the temple
All India Famous Amritsari Kulcha
The best place to sample the legendary Amritsari Kulcha is at this 60-year-old shop
Kesar Da Dhaba
For vegetarians, there is no better place than this dhaba in the Golden Temple complex established in 1916
Ahuja Lassi
No trip to Amritsar is complete with a pit stop at Ahuja Lassi, known for its creamy goodness
Adarsh Meat Shop
This hole-in-the-wall eatery serves great brain curry, mutton tikka and mutton curry with crispy kulchas
Makhan Fish & Chicken Corner
A wide variety of fish delicacies, including Amritsari Fish Tikka, Fish Do Pyaza and Tandoori Fish
