Your search for the perfect Holi celebrations end here
By
Team Lounge
Published Mar 03, 2023
Mint Lounge
Rajasthan with its Instagram-friendly locations and heritage hotels is one of the best places to celebrate Holi
At Suryagarh, a heritage property in Jaisalmer, traditional performances are part of the celebrations
Daspan House, a boutique hotel in Jodhpur, has a two-day Holi package with a special menu
Daspan House also serves classic cocktails at the in-house bar to a curated playlist
At Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner, Choti Holi is celebrated with an open bar and a fire ritual
This is followed by play with organic colours and delicious local cuisine
The heritage hotels draw inspiration from the practices of former royals to plan their Holi events and menus
Even wellness retreats like Six Senses Vana have Holi packages featuring organic gulaal and all-natural foods
