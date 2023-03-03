0 || 8

Your search for the perfect Holi celebrations end here

Published Mar 03, 2023

Rajasthan with its Instagram-friendly locations and heritage hotels is one of the best places to celebrate Holi

At Suryagarh, a heritage property in Jaisalmer, traditional performances are part of the celebrations

Daspan House, a boutique hotel in Jodhpur, has a two-day Holi package with a special menu

Daspan House also serves classic cocktails at the in-house bar to a curated playlist

At Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner, Choti Holi is celebrated with an open bar and a fire ritual

This is followed by play with organic colours and delicious local cuisine

The heritage hotels draw inspiration from the practices of former royals to plan their Holi events and menus

Even wellness retreats like Six Senses Vana have Holi packages featuring organic gulaal and all-natural foods

