Old-world charm meets boho chic cafés at Mumbai's Ranwar Village
Team Lounge
Published Sep 04, 2023
Mint Lounge
With many trendy restaurants and hip cafés, Bandra’s erstwhile hamlet of Ranwar is a bastion of Mumbai’s boho chic brigade
Ranwar lies within a charming neighbourhood bookended by the Bandra Reclamation and the shopping haven of Hill Road
Veronica’s is Bandra village’s perennially packed new eatery, at the intersection of Waroda Road and Veronica Street
Typical mom-n-pop places like Kalpana Snack Mart on Chapel Road will give you a taste of patties and meat chops all year round
The popular Subko Specialty Coffee Roasters and Craft Bakehouse is the go-to place for any coffee lover
Don't miss the tiny BooJee Espresso bar and the beautifully decorated Birdsong Organic Cafe, both on Waroda Road
Thea is the latest Ranwar eatery on Chapel Road, a fine dine restaurant, pâtisserie and al fresco bar
