0 || 7

Best Actress Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All At Once) wore a white Dior gown with a mesh neckline and delicate feathers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Published Mar 13, 2023

Brendan Fraser, who the best actor award for 'The Whale', wore a a Giorgio Armani suit

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni at the 95th Academy Awards. 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wonn the award for best original song

2 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Deepika Padukone, who was a presenter, channelled old Hollywood glamour in a Louis Vuitton gown

3 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Paul Mescal's Gucci suit with flared pants was part cool and part glamorous

4 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Malala Yousafzai, executive producer of 'Stranger At The Gate', in Ralph Lauren

5 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star James Hong’s bowtie was this year's it accessory

6 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Halle Berry looked glamorous in a white halter gown by Tamara Ralph 

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

