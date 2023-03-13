0 || 7
Best Actress Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All At Once) wore a white Dior gown with a mesh neckline and delicate feathers
Photo Credit: Reuters
Team Lounge
Published Mar 13, 2023
Mint Lounge
Brendan Fraser, who the best actor award for 'The Whale', wore a a Giorgio Armani suit
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni at the 95th Academy Awards. 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wonn the award for best original song
2 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
Deepika Padukone, who was a presenter, channelled old Hollywood glamour in a Louis Vuitton gown
3 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
Paul Mescal's Gucci suit with flared pants was part cool and part glamorous
4 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
Malala Yousafzai, executive producer of 'Stranger At The Gate', in Ralph Lauren
5 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star James Hong's bowtie was this year's it accessory
6 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
Halle Berry looked glamorous in a white halter gown by Tamara Ralph
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters