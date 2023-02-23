0 || 7
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week
Photo Credit: Reuters
Published Feb 23, 2023
A model presents a creation during the Mark Fast catwalk show during London Fashion Week
Photo Credit: Reuters
Danish designer Jens Laugesen presents the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection
Photo Credit: AFP
A model at 'Unhidden: A New Era in Fashion', a show presented by people who live with a disability or chronic condition
Photo Credit: Reuters
British model Jordan Dunn presents a creation during the Richard Quinn show
Photo Credit: Reuters
The Harri show at the London Fashion Week
Photo Credit: Reuters
A model prepares backstage before a catwalk show at the London Fashion Week
Photo Credit: Reuters
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Julie Paskal
Photo Credit: Reuters