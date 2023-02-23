0 || 7

A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week

Photo Credit: Reuters

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 23, 2023

Mint Lounge

A model presents a creation during the Mark Fast catwalk show during London Fashion Week

Photo Credit: Reuters

Danish designer Jens Laugesen presents the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection

Photo Credit: AFP

A model at 'Unhidden: A New Era in Fashion', a show presented by people who live with a disability or chronic condition

Photo Credit: Reuters

British model Jordan Dunn presents a creation during the Richard Quinn show

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Harri show at the London Fashion Week 

Photo Credit: Reuters

A model prepares backstage before a catwalk show at the London Fashion Week

Photo Credit: Reuters

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Julie Paskal

Photo Credit: Reuters

