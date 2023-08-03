0 || 7

Anamika Khanna with Athiya Shetty. The Kolkata-based couturier married abstract art with fashion

Photo Credit: PTI

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 03, 2023

Mint Lounge

Rajesh Pratap Singh's Desert Rose wedding line was a Rajasthan-inspired one for non-conformists

Shantnu and Nikhil channelled the Gatsby era, with exaggerated gowns and deep colours

Photo Credit: AFP

Pearls, sequins and organza shone in Dolly J's collection, Selene, inspired by the moon

Photo Credit: AFP

Rimzim Dadu made her debut at India Couture Week 2023 with a wedding collection inspired by water

 Tarun Tahiliani presented over 100 garments that drew inspiration from India, Egypt and Persia

Varun Bahl made vibrant 3D flowers the centre of his couture collection with young, playful silhouettes in vivid colours

Photo Credit: AFP

Ritu Kumar returned to India Couture Week after a decade, giving old world charm a modern silhouette

Photo Credit: AFP

