Anamika Khanna with Athiya Shetty. The Kolkata-based couturier married abstract art with fashion
Rajesh Pratap Singh's Desert Rose wedding line was a Rajasthan-inspired one for non-conformists
Shantnu and Nikhil channelled the Gatsby era, with exaggerated gowns and deep colours
Pearls, sequins and organza shone in Dolly J's collection, Selene, inspired by the moon
Rimzim Dadu made her debut at India Couture Week 2023 with a wedding collection inspired by water
Tarun Tahiliani presented over 100 garments that drew inspiration from India, Egypt and Persia
Varun Bahl made vibrant 3D flowers the centre of his couture collection
with young, playful silhouettes in vivid colours
Ritu Kumar returned to India Couture Week after a decade, giving old world charm a modern silhouette
