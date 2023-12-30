0 || 7
FIREBIRD, by Perumal Murugan, translated by Janani Kannan
Set in rural Tamil Nadu of the 1960s, this is a perfectly told story about migration and family
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Dec 30, 2023
Mint Lounge
FOLLOWING A PRAYER, by Sundar Sarukkai
Set in rural Karnataka, this stunning novel explores ideas of the meaning of language and speech
1 || 7
WAYEL KATI: THE QUEST OF THE SEVEN GUARDIAN, by Linthoi Chanu
Set in Manipur, this tale weaves folklore and myth into current environmental concerns
2 || 7
THE EAST INDIAN, by Brinda Charry
A ficitonalised account of 'the first India' in the US, this is also a critique of colonialism and imperialism
3 || 7
WON'T YOU STAY RADHIKA, by Usha Priyamvadha, translated by Daisy Rockwell: Set in the 1960s, this Hindi novel, now translated to English, touches on family bonds
4 || 7
I NAMED MY SISTER SILENCE, by Manoj Rupda, translated by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar
A slim novel about the impact of policy and politics on tribal communities
5 || 7
ROMAN STORIES, by Jhumpa Lahiri
Lahiri returns to her favourite themes of migration, displacement and home in this collection of short stories
6 || 7
Click here
ASSASSIN, by K.R. Meera, translated by J. Devika
A long novel about authoritarianism and patriarchy
7 || 7