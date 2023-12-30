0 || 7

FIREBIRD, by Perumal Murugan, translated by Janani Kannan Set in rural Tamil Nadu of the 1960s, this is a perfectly told story about migration and family

FOLLOWING A PRAYER, by Sundar Sarukkai Set in rural Karnataka, this stunning novel explores ideas of the meaning of language and speech

WAYEL KATI: THE QUEST OF THE SEVEN GUARDIAN, by Linthoi Chanu Set in Manipur, this tale weaves folklore and myth into current environmental concerns

THE EAST INDIAN, by Brinda Charry A ficitonalised account of 'the first India' in the US, this is also a critique of colonialism and imperialism

WON'T YOU STAY RADHIKA, by Usha Priyamvadha, translated by Daisy Rockwell: Set in the 1960s, this Hindi novel, now translated to English, touches on family bonds

I NAMED MY SISTER SILENCE, by Manoj Rupda, translated by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar A slim novel about the impact of policy and politics on tribal communities

ROMAN STORIES, by Jhumpa Lahiri Lahiri returns to her favourite themes of migration, displacement and home in this collection of short stories

ASSASSIN, by K.R. Meera, translated by J. Devika A long novel about authoritarianism and patriarchy

