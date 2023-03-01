0 || 8

If you dream of playing like a pro, here are 8 Indian golf courses you must visit

Photo Credit: File photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 01, 2023

Mint Lounge

The ITC Grand Bharat and ITC Classic Golf Resort, Gurugram

1 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar

2 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

Delhi Golf Course, New Delhi

3 || 8

Photo Credit: File Photo

Kensville Golf & Country Club, Ahmedabad

4 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

Oxford Golf & Country Club, Pune

5 || 8

Photo Credit: Courtesy the golf club

Lidder Valley Golf Club, Pahalgam

6 || 8

Photo Credit: Courtesy the club

Karnataka Golf Association Golf Course, Bengaluru

7 || 8

Photo Credit: Facebook/KGA

 Click here

Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Kolkata

8 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here