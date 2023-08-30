0 || 7

The traditional Onam sadhya has 26 items and is served on a banana leaf. Here are 7 dishes you must not miss

Photo Credit: Pexels

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 30, 2023

Mint Lounge

Kootu Curry, a delicious side dish made with black chana, raw banana, yam and coconut and spices cooked in coconut oil

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo/Deepa S. Reddy

Erissery, white pumpkin and red beans cooked with coconut paste and mildly spiced

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo/Audible

Avial, yam, beans, carrots and a medley of vegetables cooked with coarsely ground coconut and curd

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Olan, a classic Kerala dish made with ash gourd, black-eyed peas and coconut milk

4 || 7

Injipuli, a sweet-sour, tangy ginger tamarind and jaggery dish that's perfect with everything on the leaf

5 || 7

Beetroot pachadi, freshly grated beetroot with coconut paste, yogurt and a hint of tamarind

6 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Ada pradhaman, a classic Kerala dessert made of rice, jaggery and coconut milk

7 || 7
 Click here