0 || 7
The traditional Onam sadhya has 26 items and is served on a banana leaf. Here are 7 dishes you must not miss
Photo Credit: Pexels
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Aug 30, 2023
Mint Lounge
Kootu Curry, a delicious side dish made with black chana, raw banana, yam and coconut and spices cooked in coconut oil
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo/Deepa S. Reddy
Erissery, white pumpkin and red beans cooked with coconut paste and mildly spiced
2 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo/Audible
Avial, yam, beans, carrots and a medley of vegetables cooked with coarsely ground coconut and curd
3 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Olan, a classic Kerala dish made with ash gourd, black-eyed peas and coconut milk
4 || 7
Injipuli, a sweet-sour, tangy ginger tamarind and jaggery dish that's perfect with everything on the leaf
5 || 7
Beetroot pachadi, freshly grated beetroot with coconut paste, yogurt and a hint of tamarind
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
Ada pradhaman, a classic Kerala dessert made of rice, jaggery and coconut milk
7 || 7