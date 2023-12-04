0 || 7
The Swiss take Christmas seriously with Santa Claus flying his sleigh in Montreux. Here are 7 markets to visit
Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Switzerland Tourism
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Dec 04, 2023
Mint Lounge
Basel Christmas Market: Held in the shadow of the Basel Cathedral, it is the largest one in Switzerland
1 || 7
Montreux Market: Over 170 craftspersons and restaurateurs will sell their wares till December 24
2 || 7
Lucerne Christmas Market: Open till 21 December, it is decorated with hundreds of lights, baubles and candles
3 || 7
Lucerne's Craft Market is as popular, selling homemade jewellery and gift items made by locals
4 || 7
In Zurich, visit the oldest Christmas market in Dörfli in the Old Town or the Zurich Main Station market
5 || 7
Geneva's Noel au Quai is on the banks of Lake Geneva. Enjoy mulled wine, fondue or buy trinkets
6 || 7
Click here
Bern hosts 11 unique Christmas markets, all within walking distance of one another
7 || 7