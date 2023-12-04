0 || 7

The Swiss take Christmas seriously with Santa Claus flying his sleigh in Montreux. Here are 7 markets to visit

Published Dec 04, 2023

Basel Christmas Market: Held in the shadow of the Basel Cathedral, it is the largest one in Switzerland

Montreux Market: Over 170 craftspersons and restaurateurs will sell their wares till December 24

Lucerne Christmas Market: Open till 21 December, it is decorated with hundreds of lights, baubles and candles

Lucerne's Craft Market is as popular, selling homemade jewellery and gift items made by locals

In Zurich, visit the oldest Christmas market in Dörfli in the Old Town or the Zurich Main Station market

Geneva's Noel au Quai is on the banks of Lake Geneva. Enjoy mulled wine, fondue or buy trinkets

Bern hosts 11 unique Christmas markets, all within walking distance of one another  

