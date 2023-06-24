0 || 7
A list of evergreen titles for children curated by the Lounge Team
The ‘Explorer Academy’ series
For children aged 8-12, it is inspired by real adventures of the National Geographic Society
The Sun And The Star by Rick Riordian
This book takes readers, aged 9-17, into the world of Olympians, an exciting quest and dark secrets
Akbar And Birbal: The Finest Stories Of The Emperor And His Wise Wazir by Delshad Karanjia
A delightful retelling of 39 tales
The Treasure Of The Khasi Hills by Hemendra Kumar Roy, translated by Jashodhara Chakraborti
A classic treasure hunt, full of ciphers and clues, set in the Khasi Hills
Our Beautiful World by Bibek Bhattacharya, illustrated by Joanna Davala, tackles climate change in an engaging way
Trunk Call For Ajju by Anjana Nagabhushana
Based on a true story about animal-human connections
Nikhil Out Loud by Maulik Pancholy
A book on fears like taking care of a grandparent or moving to a new town
