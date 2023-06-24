0 || 7

A list of evergreen titles for children curated by the Lounge Team

Photo Credit: iStock

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jun 24, 2023

Mint Lounge

The ‘Explorer Academy’ series For children aged 8-12, it is inspired by real adventures of the National Geographic Society

1 || 7

The Sun And The Star by Rick Riordian This book takes readers, aged 9-17, into the world of Olympians, an exciting quest and dark secrets

2 || 7

Akbar And Birbal: The Finest Stories Of The Emperor And His Wise Wazir by Delshad Karanjia A delightful retelling of 39 tales

3 || 7

The Treasure Of The Khasi Hills by Hemendra Kumar Roy, translated by Jashodhara Chakraborti A classic treasure hunt, full of ciphers and clues, set in the Khasi Hills

4 || 7

Our Beautiful World by Bibek Bhattacharya, illustrated by Joanna Davala, tackles climate change in an engaging way

5 || 7

Trunk Call For Ajju by Anjana Nagabhushana Based on a true story about  animal-human connections

6 || 7

Nikhil Out Loud by Maulik Pancholy A book on fears like taking care of a grandparent or moving to a new town

7 || 7
 Click here