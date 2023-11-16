0 || 7

The 11th edition of Bengaluru Comic Con 2023 is scheduled for 17-19 November

By Team Lounge
Published Nov 16, 2023

It's the most awaited event for India's comic, manga, anime, and superhero movie aficionados

Comic Con India will feature a host of publishing houses, Indian and international artists who will engage with the audience

The Arena is a 50,000 sq ft gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, esports and gaming experiences

Every attendee receive an exclusive copy of Spiderman-India (No.1 Issue) comic book

The event is being held at KTPO Trade Centre, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Apart from the costume contests, there are many other exciting activities for fans 

Don't miss this gathering of fans, creators, and artists

