The 11th edition of Bengaluru Comic Con 2023 is scheduled for 17-19 November
Published Nov 16, 2023
It's the most awaited event for India's comic, manga, anime, and superhero movie aficionados
Comic Con India will feature a host of publishing houses, Indian and international artists who will engage with the audience
The Arena is a 50,000 sq ft gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, esports and gaming experiences
Every attendee receive an exclusive copy of Spiderman-India (No.1 Issue) comic book
The event is being held at KTPO Trade Centre, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Apart from the costume contests, there are many other exciting activities for fans
Don't miss this gathering of fans, creators, and artists
