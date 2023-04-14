0 || 7
Walking is a workout in itself, but you can make your walk more challenging and effective as an exercise
By
Team Lounge
Published Apr 14, 2023
Mint Lounge
Learn how to maximise the potential of the treadmill. Use preset workouts with the help of a trainer
As you get more confident, use light additions like butt kicks, slow lunges, and lateral squat walks
Step outdoors. Do hill walks. Go up the incline fast, walk back down at a more leisurely pace and repeat
The step-up is an excellent low-intensity exercise to add to make your walk more challenging
Planks are an excellent core-building break between two sets of walking
Add a wall-sit, squat holds, and one-leg yoga poses which increase stability and balance
Something as simple as ankle weights can make your walk more effective
