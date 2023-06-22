0 || 7
Yoga is for everyone. You just need to figure which style works for you
With the growing interest in health and immunity, yoga has become popular, even among hardcore gym enthusiasts
Face yoga is a collection of massages and exercises that stimulate the facial and neck muscles, skin and lymphatic system
Yoga isn't complicated. All you need is a yoga mat and some time
For many, yoga is calming as well as leaves them feeling rejuvenated
Many runners do yoga as it helps them remain injury-free, as well as improves stamina, strength and flexibility
A number of people do yoga to relieve aches and pains
Yoga and pranayama also help solve sleep disorders
