Being an attentive and generous listener is a skill that anyone can learn
Published Jan 22, 2024
Some people avoid discussions with family and friends because they try to solve the problem rather than listen
Attention can take the form of listening, observing one’s partner lovingly, and even the silences
Don't jump in to offer suggestions and recommendations to address the situation without checking if the other person wants this
When you say you want a patient, non-judgmental hearing, it sets the tone for the conversation
Tell people that you would like them to be attentively present and listen compassionately
When we are heard, not judged, and experience a soothing supportive presence, we may find the courage to listen to our own inner voice
Attentive presence by itself is a gift and it is enough in a lot of situations, so ask for it
