0 || 7
A guide to help you add a bit of luxury and a lot of pink to your clothes and accessories
Photo Credit: File photo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jul 21, 2023
Mint Lounge
Fuchsia Bouclé Jacket
The cropped bouclé jacket is everywhere, from runway to red carpet (Self-Portrait.com)
1 || 7
Retro-inspired Vivienne Westwood Amber clutch in metallic pink leather
2 || 7
Cushioned slippers in bright pink with sparkles for children
3 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Handwoven Fuchsia Pink Silk Sari by Ekaya Banaras
4 || 7
Leather Platform Wedge Mules by Versace
5 || 7
Lady Vanguard Diamond Watch with Alligator Strap by Franck Muller
6 || 7
Click here
The BalmainxBarbie collection on show in California
7 || 7
Photo Credit: AP