0 || 7
Even as fans await the July release of the Barbie film, a pop-up cafe in New York is cashing in on love for the toy
Photo Credit: Teaser poster from Warner Bros. Pictures/Wikimedia Commons
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published May 24, 2023
Mint Lounge
A fan poses for photos at the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up in New York City, which will run till 15 September
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
The decor is retro beach-themed in homage to Malibu Barbie’s 1971 debut
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
Guests pose for photos on a swing in the cafe that celebrates the 'Barbiecore' social media trend
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
Many of the backdrops and props at the cafe are designed to be social-media friendly
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
The cafe also has a store with Barbie-themed merchandise
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
The pop-up is designed to attract both children and adults
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
Click here
The food menu has been created by Master Chef semifinalist Becky Brown
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters