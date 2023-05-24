0 || 7

Even as fans await the July release of the Barbie film, a pop-up cafe in New York is cashing in on love for the toy

Photo Credit: Teaser poster from Warner Bros. Pictures/Wikimedia Commons

By Team Lounge
Published May 24, 2023

A fan poses for photos at the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up in New York City, which will run till 15 September

Photo Credit: Reuters

The decor is retro beach-themed in homage to Malibu Barbie’s 1971 debut

Photo Credit: Reuters

Guests pose for photos on a swing in the cafe that celebrates the 'Barbiecore' social media trend 

Photo Credit: Reuters

Many of the backdrops and props at the cafe are designed to be social-media friendly

Photo Credit: Reuters

The cafe also has a store with Barbie-themed merchandise

Photo Credit: Reuters

The pop-up is designed to attract both children and adults 

Photo Credit: Reuters

The food menu has been created by Master Chef semifinalist Becky Brown

Photo Credit: Reuters

