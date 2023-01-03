 >
OVER-OVERSIZED BLAZERS They're just too large to look good in

Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge

CHUNKY SHOES Look great in K-dramas, not in real life

Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge

CUTOUTS Avoid ugly gashes in perfect clothing

Photo Credit: File photo: Mint Lounge

MISMATCHED SOCKS An eyesore. Keep socks simple and similar

Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge

MIRRORWORK Was over-done in 2022 so give it a rest this year

Photo Credit: File photo: Mint Lounge

FAUX LEATHER No city in India has the weather for fake leather

