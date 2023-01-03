>
0 || 5
OVER-OVERSIZED BLAZERS
They're just too large to look good in
Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jan 03, 2023
Mint Lounge
CHUNKY SHOES
Look great in
K-dramas, not in real life
1 || 5
Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge
CUTOUTS
Avoid ugly gashes in perfect clothing
2 || 5
Photo Credit: File photo: Mint Lounge
MISMATCHED SOCKS
An eyesore. Keep socks simple and similar
3 || 5
Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge
MIRRORWORK
Was over-done in 2022 so give it a rest this year
4 || 5
Photo Credit: File photo: Mint Lounge
FAUX LEATHER
No city in India has the weather for fake leather
5 || 5
Click here