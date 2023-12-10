0 || 7
#1 Your morning starts the night before, says coach Ashdin Doctor
If you spend the night binge watching or scrolling, mornings won't be good. Instead, journal, meditate or read
Team Lounge
Published Dec 10, 2023
Mint Lounge
#2 Thoughts are habits too
Habits aren't just physical activities. They include thought patterns that you fall into, like thinking of everything as a struggle
1
Photo Credit: Pexels
#3 Create tiny habits that you can follow easily
Instead of going big, it’s far more effective to create tiny habits that you can follow every day
2
Photo Credit: Pexels
#4 Don’t judge your habits
Don't think of habits as good or bad. Instead, see if a habit is taking your life in the direction you want
3
#5 You inherit habits
While some habits are conscious, many are unconscious ones we inherit from our parents
4
#6 Have habits you will not compromise on
Keystone habits allow you to be in control of daily aspects of your life
5
Photo Credit: Unsplash
#7 Practice a habit of gratitude
When you are in a state of gratitude, you can’t simultaneously be in a state of fear
6
#8 Don't hurry to form a habit
It takes time to form habits so take it slow and steady
7