#1 Your morning starts the night before, says coach Ashdin Doctor If you spend the night binge watching or scrolling, mornings won't be good. Instead, journal, meditate or read

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 10, 2023

Mint Lounge

#2 Thoughts are habits too Habits aren't just physical activities. They include thought patterns that you fall into, like thinking of everything as a struggle

Photo Credit: Pexels

#3 Create tiny habits that you can follow easily Instead of going big, it’s far more effective to create tiny habits that you can follow every day

Photo Credit: Pexels

#4 Don’t judge your habits  Don't think of habits as good or bad. Instead, see if a habit is taking your life in the direction you want

#5 You inherit habits While some habits are conscious, many are unconscious ones we inherit from our parents

#6 Have habits you will not compromise on Keystone habits allow you to be in control of daily aspects of your life

Photo Credit: Unsplash

#7 Practice a habit of gratitude When you are in a state of gratitude, you can’t simultaneously be in a state of fear

#8 Don't hurry to form a habit It takes time to form habits so take it slow and steady

