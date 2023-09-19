0 || 7

Animal flow is a workout style that draws inspiration from the animal world. Here are seven exercises you should try

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 19, 2023

Mint Lounge

The downward dog pose helps stretch the hamstrings and calves

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Pexels/Elina Fairytale

The crab walk is a great shoulder and upper back opener and ideal for warm-up and mobility routines

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy gethealthyu.com

The cobra is a lower back strengthening stretch for spine flexibility

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Dead Bug is a dynamic exercise that improves coordination and improves your core strength

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy yorkvillesportsmed.com

The Cat-Camel stretch is a mobility exercise for the entire trunk including the spine, back and core

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

The Bird-Dog is a fun balance and coordination exercise that enhances your core strength

6 || 7

The Bear Crawl is a whole-body exercise that engages your upper body, lower body, all limbs and core

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy classpass.com

 Click here