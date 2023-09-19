0 || 7
Animal flow is a workout style that draws inspiration from the animal world. Here are seven exercises you should try
Team Lounge
Published Sep 19, 2023
Mint Lounge
The downward dog pose helps stretch the hamstrings and calves
Photo Credit: Pexels/Elina Fairytale
The crab walk is a great shoulder and upper back opener and ideal for warm-up and mobility routines
Photo Credit: Courtesy gethealthyu.com
The cobra is a lower back strengthening stretch for spine flexibility
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Dead Bug is a dynamic exercise that improves coordination and improves your core strength
Photo Credit: Courtesy yorkvillesportsmed.com
The Cat-Camel stretch is a mobility exercise for the entire trunk including the spine, back and core
Photo Credit: File photo
The Bird-Dog is a fun balance and coordination exercise that enhances your core strength
The Bear Crawl is a whole-body exercise that engages your upper body, lower body, all limbs and core
Photo Credit: Courtesy classpass.com