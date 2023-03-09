0 || 7

The chocolate statues guests will get at the Governors Ball, after the Oscars ceremony on 12 March

Photo Credit: AFP

Published Mar 09, 2023

The food that will be served at Hollywood's biggest after-party at the Ray Dolby Ballroom

1 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

A bartender prepares a themed cocktail featuring Don Julio tequila at a preview of the Governors Ball

2 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Chocolate cigars will be this year's surprise dessert at the celebration

3 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck prepared the expansive menu for the post-Oscar party

4 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Fleur de Miraval champagne will flow at the afterparty

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

An appetizer that will be served at the official post-Oscars party

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

Wolfgang Puck's signature smoked salmon shaped like an Oscar statuette

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

