0 || 7
The chocolate statues guests will get at the Governors Ball, after the Oscars ceremony on 12 March
Photo Credit: AFP
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Mar 09, 2023
Mint Lounge
The food that will be served at Hollywood's biggest after-party at the Ray Dolby Ballroom
1 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
A bartender prepares a themed cocktail featuring Don Julio tequila at a preview of the Governors Ball
2 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Chocolate cigars will be this year's surprise dessert at the celebration
3 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck prepared the expansive menu for the post-Oscar party
4 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Fleur de Miraval champagne will flow at the afterparty
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
An appetizer that will be served at the official post-Oscars party
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
Click here
Wolfgang Puck's signature smoked salmon shaped like an Oscar statuette
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters