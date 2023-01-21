0 || 7

Adopting an indie pup is always better than buying a pedigreed pup, here's why

Photo Credit: Pexels

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jan 21, 2023

Mint Lounge

1. You need a dog, they need a home There are 35 million street dogs in India, bring one home

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Unsplash

2. Love > money Breeders charge 10,000 to 3 lakh, depending on the dog's pedigree

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Unsplash

3. Breeders and their games Dog breeding in India is unregulated, breeders exploit dogs and owners

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Indies: Stronger, healthier Our Indies are strong, sturdy dogs, used to the Indian climate

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Pexels

5. Hassle-free Indies are adaptive, while pedigree dogs need specialized diet and care

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Pexels

6. A companion for life Indies do not fall ill as frequently as pedigree dogs, and are healthier

6 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

7. Expert help Animal activists can help you find the perfect pup for your home

7 || 7

Click here

Photo Credit: Pexels