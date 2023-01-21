0 || 7
Adopting an indie pup is always better than buying a pedigreed pup, here's why
Photo Credit: Pexels
Published Jan 21, 2023
1. You need a dog, they need a home
There are 35 million street dogs in India, bring one home
Photo Credit: Unsplash
2. Love > money
Breeders charge ₹10,000 to ₹3 lakh, depending on the dog's pedigree
Photo Credit: Unsplash
3. Breeders and their games
Dog breeding in India is unregulated, breeders exploit dogs and owners
Photo Credit: Pexels
4. Indies: Stronger, healthier
Our Indies are strong, sturdy dogs, used to the Indian climate
Photo Credit: Pexels
5. Hassle-free
Indies are adaptive, while pedigree dogs need specialized diet and care
Photo Credit: Pexels
6. A companion for life
Indies do not fall ill as frequently as pedigree dogs, and are healthier
Photo Credit: AFP
7. Expert help
Animal activists can help you find the perfect pup for your home
Photo Credit: Pexels