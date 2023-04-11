0 || 7

Aberdeen, Scotland's third most populous city, offers North Sea views and an iconic football stadium

Published Apr 11, 2023

St Machar’s Cathedral has a beautiful oak ceiling, dating to 1520, and stained glass windows

The long pathways at Seaton Park are scenic, perfect for a stroll

Aberdeen gets its name from the Don river, roughly translating to “mouth of the river Don”

Aberdeen beach gives the silver city 'golden sands', which give onto views of the North Sea

Public parks are used by students as a path to the University of Aberdeen and Hillhead Halls of Residence

Visit Pittodrie Street, home to Aberdeen Football Club and Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen is called the silver city as granite is key to the architecture of the city

