The 179km Ring of Kerry route is a treasure trove of experiences, with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean
Published Apr 28, 2023
The imposing Ross Castle, located in the Killarney National Park, is one of the best stops on the Ring of Kerry
County Kerry is packed with pretty towns, quirky museums, ancient churches and walking paths
Portmagee is a little seaside village with colourful buildings and lovely views of the sea
A substantial part of the route offers breathtaking panoramic views of the North Atlantic Ocean
A part of the Ring of Kerry overlaps with the even more spectacular Wild Atlantic Way, the 2,600km trail along the west coast of Ireland
The sprawling Ballinskelligs Abbey, which lies in ruins, is a 12th century Augustine priory
All along the route are rolling meadows, forested hills and valleys and panoramic sea views
