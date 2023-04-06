0 || 7

Whether it is 5,000, 8,000 or 10,000 steps the important thing is that we need to move more

Walking intensively for a few days a week can lower mortality risk

Do not discount the steps you put in while doing errands, walking to work or to a local store

Those who walk 8,000 steps or more one or two days a week were 15% less likely to die than those who did not reach this mark, a new study says

Make sure to take breaks: Just 11 minutes of brisk walking a day could  lower the risk of heart disease, stroke

Walking also helps you sleep better, and getting a good night's sleep is a step towards longevity

Eat a freshly cooked meal at least once a day

Any activity, like walking, that raises your heart rate is good for your health

