Whether it is 5,000, 8,000 or 10,000 steps the important thing is that we need to move more
Published Apr 06, 2023
Walking intensively for a few days a week can lower mortality risk
Do not discount the steps you put in while doing errands, walking to work or to a local store
Those who walk 8,000 steps or more one or two days a week were 15% less likely to die than those who did not reach this mark, a new study says
Make sure to take breaks: Just 11 minutes of brisk walking a day could lower the risk of heart disease, stroke
Walking also helps you sleep better, and getting a good night's sleep is a step towards longevity
Eat a freshly cooked meal at least once a day
Any activity, like walking, that raises your heart rate is good for your health
