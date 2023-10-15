0 || 9

The Chettinad mansions are gigantic homes in a jumble of architectural styles 

Photo Credit: All photos Radhika Misra

The sumptuous interiors contain everything from Neo Classical to Art Nouveau to Art Deco styles

These palaces were built in the 19th and 20th century by Nattukotai Chettiars to mark their success in trade in South-East Asia

The massive homes, many of them now abandoned, rise out of an arid, rural landscape as if in a hallucination

Some homes still retain their old-world splendor and welcome guests in the traditional way 

A few of the homes have been converted into luxury hotels, which pride themselves on excellent service 

The rooms of the mansions are stuffed with brass and silverware brought by young brides over the decades 

Beautiful furniture and fixtures made of polished Burma teak lie in the hallways of these massive mansions

The region is known for its palm weaving craft and baskets

The mansions are the reason to visit at any time, apart from tasting the regional Chettiar food

