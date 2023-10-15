0 || 9
The Chettinad mansions are gigantic homes in a jumble of architectural styles
Photo Credit: All photos Radhika Misra
By
Team Lounge
Published Oct 15, 2023
Mint Lounge
The sumptuous interiors contain everything from Neo Classical to Art Nouveau to Art Deco styles
These palaces were built in the 19th and 20th century by Nattukotai Chettiars to mark their success in trade in South-East Asia
The massive homes, many of them now abandoned, rise out of an arid, rural landscape as if in a hallucination
Some homes still retain their old-world splendor and welcome guests in the traditional way
A few of the homes have been converted into luxury hotels, which pride themselves on excellent service
The rooms of the mansions are stuffed with brass and silverware brought by young brides over the decades
Beautiful furniture and fixtures made of polished Burma teak lie in the hallways of these massive mansions
The region is known for its palm weaving craft and baskets
The mansions are the reason to visit at any time, apart from tasting the regional Chettiar food
