0 || 7
Women supporting each other is not just a feel-good idea; it is a crucial component of our collective success
Photo Credit: Pexels
Team Lounge
Published Mar 11, 2023
Mint Lounge
Build confidence: When we receive support from other women, we feel more confident in ourselves and our abilities
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Create connections: Women who support each other can form strong connections that can last a lifetime
2 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock
Foster growth: When we support each other, we create space to learn and grow
3 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock
Challenge stereotypes: Challenge biases that hold women back
4 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock
Be a mentor: Mentor and support other women who are starting their careers
5 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo courtesy SAP
Build a community: Seek out other women in your industry and create a community of support
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo courtesy Sadhna
Amplify women's voices: When a colleague makes a contribution, acknowledge it and give credit
7 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock