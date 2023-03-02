0 || 7
The 31st edition of the 9-day book fair, with an array of books and activities, is on till 5 March
Photo Credit: Unsplash
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Mar 02, 2023
Mint Lounge
There is something for everybody with nearly 2,000 stalls at Pragati Maidan, where over 1,000 publishers from 40-plus countries are exhibiting
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Unsplash
75 young writers, mentored by established authors, will launch their books and meet visitors at the special YUVA corner
2 || 7
Photo Credit: PTI
Among other things, the World Book Fair is an excellent destination for bargain-hunters
3 || 7
Photo Credit: PTI
The children’s corner will feature published child authors who will discuss their books, writing and role models
4 || 7
Photo Credit: PTI
The Children’s Pavilion has been designed with activities that will promote children’s literature
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Unsplash
France is the special guest this year and 10 French publishers will meet their Indian counterparts
6 || 7
Photo Credit: PTI
Click here
There’s a large number of barely-used books available at throwaway prices
7 || 7
Photo Credit: PTI