0 || 7

The 31st edition of the 9-day book fair, with an array of books and activities, is on till 5 March

Photo Credit: Unsplash

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 02, 2023

Mint Lounge

There is something for everybody with nearly 2,000 stalls at Pragati Maidan, where over 1,000 publishers from 40-plus countries are exhibiting

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Unsplash

75 young writers, mentored by established authors, will launch their books and meet visitors at the special YUVA corner

2 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

Among other things, the World Book Fair is an excellent destination for bargain-hunters

3 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

The children’s corner will feature published child authors who will discuss their books, writing and role models

4 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

The Children’s Pavilion has been designed with activities that will promote children’s literature

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Unsplash

France is the special guest this year and 10 French publishers will meet their Indian counterparts

6 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

There’s a large number of barely-used books available at throwaway prices

7 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

 Click here