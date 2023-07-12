0 || 7
From thrillers to biographies, here are some of our picks for you to read. this week
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jul 12, 2023
Mint Lounge
R.A.W Hitman, by S. Hussain Zaidi
Based the double-murder case of gangsters Raju Pargai and Amit Arya
1 || 7
‘The Wheel Spins’ by Ethel Lina White
This is the book that inspired Alfred Hitchcock's ‘The Lady Vanishes’
2 || 7
The Penguin Book of Modern Tibetan Essays, Edited by Tenzin Dickie
A collection of essays about living in exile
3 || 7
The Defiant Optimist, by Durreen Shahnaz
The story of the first Bangladeshi woman on Wall Street
4 || 7
Heartfelt, by P. Venugopal with Priya Sankar
Autobiography of a cardiac surgeon’s journey
5 || 7
The Starved, by Mangalu Charan Biswal, translated by Nirjharani Tripathy
An English translation of the 1984 Odia play Bhuka
6 || 7
Click here
Varavara Rao: A Life in Poetry, edited by N. Venugopal and Meena Kandasamy
7 || 7