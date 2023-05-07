0 || 7
Can you exercise after eating? Does microwaving food destroy nutrients? Lounge busts myths around fitness
By
Team Lounge
Published May 07, 2023
Mint Lounge
#1 Ice gives you sore throat, cold
There is no direct correlation. Colds and flus are caused by a virus, not water or ice
#2 Don’t exercise after eating
Wait 30 minutes to 1 hour after a meal before exercising to give yourself time to digest food
#3 A glass of warm water in the morning melts body fat
No scientific data to back this. A glass of water kick-starts your metabolism but the temperature does not matter
#4 Microwave ovens destroy nutrients in food
A microwave oven cooks or heats food faster, and has the same impact as other forms of cooking
#5 Milk is the best food
Too much milk for adults could lead to digestive and gastrointestinal issues and leave you feeling bloated
#6 Juniper berries/gin is bad for 'manhood'
It isn’t juniper berries or gin but excessive drinking that causes harm
#7 Don’t drink water immediately after a meal
Water aids breakdown of nutrients, leading to better digestion, gut health
