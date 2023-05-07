0 || 7

Can you exercise after eating? Does microwaving food destroy nutrients? Lounge busts myths around fitness

By Team Lounge
Published May 07, 2023

Mint Lounge

#1 Ice gives you sore throat, cold There is no direct correlation. Colds and flus are caused by a virus, not water or ice

#2 Don’t exercise after eating Wait 30 minutes to 1 hour after a meal before exercising to give yourself time to digest food

#3 A glass of warm water in the morning melts body fat No scientific data to back this. A glass of water kick-starts your metabolism but the temperature does not matter

#4 Microwave ovens destroy nutrients in food A microwave oven cooks or heats food faster, and has the same impact as other forms of cooking

#5 Milk is the best food Too much milk for adults could lead to digestive and gastrointestinal issues and leave you feeling bloated

#6 Juniper berries/gin is bad for 'manhood' It isn’t juniper berries or gin but excessive drinking that causes harm 

#7 Don’t drink water immediately after a meal Water aids breakdown of nutrients, leading to better digestion, gut health

