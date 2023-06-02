0 || 7
Burrata, the big ball of creamy cheese invented to prevent wastage, is now showing up on menus across India
Team Lounge
Published Jun 02, 2023
Mint Lounge
Asian Burrata Salad at Foo Bengaluru
Burratina at Lupa, Bengaluru
Fried injected burrata at Napoli, Bengaluru
Burra Burra salad bowl, Veronica's Mumbai
Burrata salad, The Bombay Cartel, Mumbai
Burrata and avocado poee sandwich, O Pedro Mumbai
Burrata Spiced Lotus Root Tomato Murabba, Indian Accent, Delhi
