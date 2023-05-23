0 || 7

From a novel about an odd couple to a biography of a former PM, here are some titles for your reading list

By Team Lounge
Published May 23, 2023

Mint Lounge

(Wh)Eat Less by Ryan Fernando



Photo Credit: Rupa Publications

Ruskin Bond's Gold Collection: 10 best stories from the master



Photo Credit: Aleph Book Company

Vajpayee: The Ascent of the Hindu Right (1924-1977) by Abhishek Choudhary



Photo Credit: Picador India

Faf Through Fire by Francois du Plessis



Photo Credit: Penguin Random House India

Servings- Simple get Exotic by Roopali Mohanti



Photo Credit: Rupa Publications

The Coincidence Plot by Anil Menon



Photo Credit: Simon and Schuster

Magic Words by Jonah Berger 



Photo Credit: Harper Collins India

