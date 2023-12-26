0 || 7

From a surreal graphic novel about addictions to a book of folktales and a gripping murder mystery, here are seven new titles to bookmark

Photo Credit: Pexels/Tove Liu

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 26, 2023

The Pig Flip, by Joshy Benedict, Translated by K.K. Muralidharan Originally published in Malayalam, a tale of gambling and addiction 

The Girl in the Magical Flute, by Meena Arora Naik 19 folk tales get a twist in this book that draws from various oral and religious traditions

The Oxford Handbook of Caste, edited by Surinder S. Jodhka & Jules Naudet; More than 40 scholars write about different aspects of this fossilised practice

The Gallery, by Manju Kapur A intergenerational novel about loss, pain, migration and gender

Becoming Goan, by Michelle Mendonça Bambawale A memoir about returning to one's roots, understanding of culture, and coming to terms with change

Adapt, by Harit Nagpal A marketing handbook with lessons and short stories

