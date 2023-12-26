0 || 7
From a surreal graphic novel about addictions to a book of folktales and a gripping murder mystery, here are seven new titles to bookmark
Photo Credit: Pexels/Tove Liu
Published Dec 26, 2023
The Pig Flip, by Joshy Benedict, Translated by K.K. Muralidharan
Originally published in Malayalam, a tale of gambling and addiction
The Girl in the Magical Flute, by Meena Arora Naik
19 folk tales get a twist in this book that draws from various oral and religious traditions
The Oxford Handbook of Caste, edited by Surinder S. Jodhka & Jules Naudet; More than 40 scholars write about different aspects of this fossilised practice
The Gallery, by Manju Kapur
A intergenerational novel about loss, pain, migration and gender
Becoming Goan, by Michelle Mendonça Bambawale
A memoir about returning to one's roots, understanding of culture, and coming to terms with change
Adapt, by Harit Nagpal
A marketing handbook with lessons and short stories
