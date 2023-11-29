0 || 7
Superfoods contain a bounty of nutrients, energy and health advantages
Superfoods can boost your meals and improve your overall eating pattern
ALMONDS: Contain vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc; are good for heart health and managing Type-2 diabetes
LEAFY GREENS: High in calcium, vitamins A and C, phytochemicals and fiber
SWEET POTATO: Rich in fiber, potassium, vitamins A and C, antioxidants, beta carotene; support a healthy digestive system and brain
TURMERIC: Contains calcium, vitamin C, manganese, iron; has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities
OLIVE OIL: High in monounsaturated fatty acids, polyphenols, vitamin E, which lower risk of heart disease
LEGUMES: A good source of plant-based protein, fiber, folate; lower the risk of heart disease
