Superfoods contain a bounty of nutrients, energy and health advantages

By Team Lounge
Published Nov 29, 2023

Mint Lounge

Superfoods can boost your meals and improve your overall eating pattern

ALMONDS: Contain vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc; are good for heart health and managing Type-2 diabetes

LEAFY GREENS: High in calcium, vitamins A and C, phytochemicals and fiber

SWEET POTATO: Rich in fiber, potassium, vitamins A and C, antioxidants, beta carotene; support a healthy digestive system and brain

TURMERIC: Contains calcium, vitamin C, manganese, iron; has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities

OLIVE OIL: High in monounsaturated fatty acids, polyphenols, vitamin E, which lower risk of heart disease

LEGUMES: A good source of plant-based protein, fiber, folate; lower the risk of heart disease

