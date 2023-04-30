0 || 5

Prawn khowsuey at Sopo in  Assagao

Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu

Bone Marrow with Poee at Antonio@31 in Altinho 

Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu

Lemon Butter Garlic Calamari at Lazy Goose in Nerul  

Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu

Ton (Pork) Katsudon at Roboto in Anjuna

Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu

Red Snapper Crudo at Slow Tide in Anjuna.

Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu

Strawberries and cream gelato at Gelaterio Da Costa in Candolim

Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu

