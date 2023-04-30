0 || 5
Prawn khowsuey at Sopo in Assagao
Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Apr 30, 2023
Mint Lounge
Bone Marrow with Poee at Antonio@31 in Altinho
1 || 5
Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu
Lemon Butter Garlic Calamari at Lazy Goose in Nerul
2 || 5
Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu
Ton (Pork) Katsudon at Roboto in Anjuna
3 || 5
Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu
Red Snapper Crudo at Slow Tide in Anjuna.
4 || 5
Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu
Click here
Strawberries and cream gelato at Gelaterio Da Costa in Candolim
5 || 5
Photo Credit: Ruth Dsouza Prabhu