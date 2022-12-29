0 || 6

5 ways to stick to your New Year resolutions 

Published Dec 29, 2022

1. Set realistic goals and resolutions you can achieve.

2. Choose a specific goal for the year, define the goal with clear steps on paper. 

3. Limit your goals. Having fewer goals will help you keep your focus all year. 

4. Divide goals into smaller tasks, and think about potential obstacles.

5. Find support, share progress with friends and family.

And remember: Be kind to yourself. Change takes place slowly.

